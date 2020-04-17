Pedal-operated handwashing system to avoid contamination

TIRUCHI

The Golden Rock Railway Workshop here has developed a pedal-operated handwashing system which does away with the need to touch taps and thereby prevent inter-person contamination.

The system dispenses water and liquid soap when the user presses the pedals using his or her feet. It has been developed with in-house expertise and would be put to use at the workshop and the railway hospital in Tiruchi. The workshop, which had already modified over 100 passenger compartments into quarantine / isolation coaches for COVID-19, had designed the new system for internal requirements in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Since the new system is a pedal-operated unit, hand usage was completely avoided, which, in turn, prevents inter-person contamination,”Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram told The Hindu.

It will have a wash basin connected with two pipelines one for soap and another for water. Soap and water would be kept in separate containers to facilitate faster handwashing.

It was a simple and compact unit in which hand sanitising and handwashing with water could be done at one place. The new system could be duplicated easily to develop any numbers based on requirements. The plan was to provide three sets to the Divisional Railway Hospital at Golden Rock here and 10 sets for internal use in the workshop premises for use by employees, said Mr.Shyamadhar Ram. The system would prevent from touching metal surface - a potential source of virus spread - thereby preventing inter-person contamination, he further said.

The workshop has also commenced work on manufacturing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls to be supplied to railway doctors and para-medical team in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The work commenced recently upon receiving the raw materials from the Jagadhri Railway Workshop in Haryana in Northern Railway which had done the procurement for all workshops centrally for the manufacture of PPE coveralls. With the available material supplied, it was possible to make 220 PPEs.

The workshop had already made about 50 PPEs and the remaining coveralls would be ready by Saturday. The design diagrams and a video of the PPEs were received from the Jagadhri Workshop based on which the coveralls were being made. The workshop had engaged tailors from outside for carrying out the work inside the workshop by ensuring precautionary measures for them in the wake of COVID-19.

The Railway Board, New Delhi had asked the Golden Rock Railway Workshop and other workshops across the country to make the PPEs for the railway doctors and para-medical teams in the wake of COVID-19 spread. The authorities said the workshop had been given a target to make 1,000 PPEs by April and another 2,000 PPEs by May.