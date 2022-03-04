Peak hour town bus service launched

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has introduced a new morning and evening peak hour town bus facility between Thanjavur and Ganapathi Agraharam on Friday.

The new service would leave Thanjavur Old Bus Stand every day at 7.50 a.m. in the morning and at 4.30 p.m. in the evening and in the return direction the service would leave Ganapathi Agraharam at 8.45 a.m. in the morning and at 5.25 p.m. in the evening. It will cover villages such as Iyyampettai, Madhagadi and Illuppakorai.

The new service, aimed to benefit the school children living in and around Illuppakorai and other villages and to provide free travel for women, was inaugurated by the State Planning Commission vice-chairman, M. Jayaranjan, at Illuppakorai, according to an official release.