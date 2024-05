A peahen found trapped in an abandoned well at Pinnavasal near Peravurani was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel.

According to sources, the Peravurani Fire Service personnel received a call from Aavidaikuttithevar of Pinnavasal on Monday morning that a peahen was trapped in the 90-foot deep well on his agriculture field.

Subsequently, a team rushed to the spot and rescued the peahen safely from the abandoned well. Later it was released in the nearby reserve forest area.