Tiruchirapalli

Peafowls found dead

Nine peafowls were found dead on a field in Vadugapatti near Manapparai on Saturday. Eight were peahens and one was a peacock.

Acting on information, forest officials led by A. Maheswaran, Forest Ranger, Manapparai, rushed to the spot and found the dead birds lying scattered across a coconut farm. Since they were in a decomposed stage, a veterinarian was engaged to perform post-mortem. The birds were subsequently buried in a nearby location.

Though the actual cause of death would be known after analysis, it is suspected that they were poisoned reportedly to prevent them from eating the grain and damaging the crop. A case was registered against unknown persons.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 5:50:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/peafowls-found-dead/article34344523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY