Peafowl, peahens found dead

12 December 2021 18:07 IST

TIRUCHI

A peafowl and three peahens were found dead in an agricultural field at Samuthiram village near Manapparai on Sunday.

Acting on information, the forest personnel from Manapparai led by Forest Range Officer Maheswaran removed them for post mortem. A veterinarian from Maravanur performed post mortem. They were subsequently buried in a barren field.

The birds were said to be two to three years of age. The cause of their death was being investigated.

A forest official said that they could have been poisoned to death for invading agricultural fields and damaging crops. Enquiry was on with a few farmers of Samuthiram village, he said.