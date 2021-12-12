Tiruchirapalli

Peafowl, peahens found dead

TIRUCHI

A peafowl and three peahens were found dead in an agricultural field at Samuthiram village near Manapparai on Sunday.

Acting on information, the forest personnel from Manapparai led by Forest Range Officer Maheswaran removed them for post mortem. A veterinarian from Maravanur performed post mortem. They were subsequently buried in a barren field.

The birds were said to be two to three years of age. The cause of their death was being investigated.

A forest official said that they could have been poisoned to death for invading agricultural fields and damaging crops. Enquiry was on with a few farmers of Samuthiram village, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2021 6:07:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/peafowl-peahens-found-dead/article37938966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY