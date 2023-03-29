HamberMenu
Peacocks found dead in Karur district

March 29, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Fourteen peacocks were found dead at Pillapalayam village near Lalapet in Karur district. While eight peacocks were found dead on Tuesday, six were found dead on Wednesday. 

A senior Forest Department official said eight birds were found dead inside a farm land where sponge gourd had been raised. The cultivator of the land, identified as Muruganantham, 40, is alleged to have sprayed pesticide inside the farm. 

Acting on information, the officials went to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Muruganantham was arrested by the Forest Department on Tuesday and sent for remand.   

The official further said six birds were found dead near same the farm land on Wednesday. Samples were lifted from the dead birds to determine the chemical substance that had caused the death of the peacocks. 

