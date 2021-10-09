Peaceful polling in Tiruchi district

09 October 2021 20:13 IST

There was a skirmish at Thoppupatti in Vaiyampatti panchayat union

Barring a dharna staged by AIADMK cadre, polling to casual vacancies in rural local bodies passed off peacefully in Tiruchi and other districts in the central region on Saturday.

Polling was held for 19 posts in Tiruchi district. Collector S. Sivarasu visited various polling booths in Thuraiyur, Marungapuri, Vaiyampatti and Manapparai panchayat unions.

He said that there were no untoward incidents in the district. He checked whether all COVID-19 restrictions were followed in and outside the polling booths.

Advertising

Advertising

The members of AIADMK staged a dharna in front of a polling booth at Thoppupatti in Vaiyampatti panchayat union, protesting against the entry of a group of DMK men, including Manapparai MLA Abdul Samad and former MLA K. N. Sekaran.

The protestors said that the DMK men had intimidated the voters. Except for the authorised agents of the candidates and officials, others could not enter the polling booths. But the DMK entered the booth in a group. Action should be taken against them as it was a clear violation of the code of conduct, they said.

The police and election authorities rushed to the spot and held talks following which the protest was withdrawn subsequently.

Karur

Collector T. Prabu Shankar visited various polling booths in Karur district and monitored the polling process.

Elections were held in 78 centres. Election to the eighth ward of the district panchayat was among the local body posts that went to poll on Saturday.

At a polling booth at Vellianai, Dr. Shankar checked the process of polling and steps taken to prevent irregularities.

Perambalur

Elections were held for three ward member posts in Veppanthattai and Veppur. Brisk polling was reported in the elections. They registered more than 80% polling.