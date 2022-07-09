Peaceful elections in Tiruchi district

The elections to fill up vacant seats in various local bodies passed off peacefully in Tiruchi district on Saturday.

Polling took place to fill up the vacancies of the 12 th ward member of the Thuraiyur Panchayat Union, panchayat president posts in Paluvanji in Marungapuri Panchayat Union and Sathamangalam in Lalgudi Panchayat Union and ward member posts in eight wards in four village panchayats.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar visited Puthanatham, where polling was held to fill up a vacant post to the 5 th ward member of the Puthanatham panchayat.

According to sources, there were no instances of untoward incidents in any part of the district. About 70% of votes were polled.