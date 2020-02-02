Peace talk ends and Ananthavadi says ‘yes’ to mining activities

After a 7-hour long peace talk with M. C. Sampath, Minister for Industries, the residents of Ananthavadi on Saturday agreed to allow mining activities for the additional plant of the Arasu cement from Wednesday.

Pressing for a charter of demands, including permanent job opportunities for the residents of Ananthavadi, who have given lands to the Arasu cement factory, they had been refusing mining activities from Ananthavadi mines. They were particular that they would not allow any mining activity particularly for the newly built ₹809 crore additional plant of Arasu cement. Though the officials Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation Ltd held a couple of rounds of talks with the agitators, they refused to budge. To press their demands, they also surrendered their ration cards to the officials.

To find out an amicable solution, Mr. Sampath held a negotiation with the residents of Ananthavadi at the Collector Office. Besides Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendhiran, Collector D. Rathna, the residents of Ananthavadi participated in the meeting. They were defiant in their demands and pressed for permanent jobs to the eligible candidates of the village. The peace talk that began around 3 p.m. came to an end around 9 p.m. They finally agreed to allow mining after the Industries Minister promised that 57 candidates would be given employment within April. They then got back the ration cards surrendered to the officials.

Mr. Sampath said that the additional plant, recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, had a capacity to produce 10 lakh tonne of cement a year. As demanded by the villagers, time bound action would be taken on creating medical facilities, smart classrooms, drinking water and better roads in Ananthavadi.

On permanent job opportunities to the candidates of the village, Mr. Sampath said that the villagers were explained about the rules and regulations on offering permanent jobs. However, 30 candidates would be given employment on contract basis within a week, and 27 more candidates would be inducted in Arasu cement factory within April. The villagers had agreed to allow mining activities from Wednesday, the Minister added.