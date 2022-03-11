PDS rice seized
The Civil Supplies CID personnel have seized 500 kg of rice meant for public distribution system in Thanjavur Corporation limits from a middleman.
According to sources, the CS CID personnel received intimation that a few persons were involved in collecting the rice at a nominal price from family cardholders in Keezhavasal area. Subsequently, they conducted a raid in on Thursday night and found 500 kg of PDS rice packed in 10 bags from a place near a flour mill in Keezhavasal.
They seized the PDS rice and arrested Shankar, 69, of Bharathi Nagar on a charge of engaging in the illegal purchase of PDS rice.
