Tiruchirapalli

PDS rice seized

The Civil Supplies CID personnel have seized 500 kg of rice meant for public distribution system in Thanjavur Corporation limits from a middleman.

According to sources, the CS CID personnel received intimation that a few persons were involved in collecting the rice at a nominal price from family cardholders in Keezhavasal area. Subsequently, they conducted a raid in on Thursday night and found 500 kg of PDS rice packed in 10 bags from a place near a flour mill in Keezhavasal.

They seized the PDS rice and arrested Shankar, 69, of Bharathi Nagar on a charge of engaging in the illegal purchase of PDS rice.


Mar 11, 2022

