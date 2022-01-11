PDS rice seized

TIRUVARUR:

The Civil Supplies CID wing has seized 40 bags of rice reportedly smuggled from a fair price shop in Tiruvarur district.

The smuggling of PDS rice was unearthed during vehicle checking conducted by local police on V.O.C. Salai at Mannargudi on Monday morning. The exercise was carried out after information from Civil Supplies CID that some people were engaged in the smuggling of rice intended for distribution to family cardholders.

A thorough search of a light commercial vehicle during the checking led to seizure of the smuggled rice. The accused persons, Durai Manickam and Nedunchezhian of Ullikottai, had reportedly ‘procured’ the rice from a fair price shop in Needamangalam area for marketing it as poultry and cattle feed, police added.