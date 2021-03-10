PDS rice seized

Thanjavur

The Civil Supplies CID personnel have seized 18.50 tonnes of PDS rice converted as poultry feed (kurunai) from a lorry at Kabisthalam on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Civil Supplies CID, Thanjavur unit, received information that PDS rice was being smuggled to other districts from Thanjavur district. Subsequently, the CS CID personnel conducted an inquiry and received the information that PDS rice was being smuggled from Papanasam area and started conducting vehicle checks at night at different parts of the district. On Tuesday night while they were conducting vehicle checks at Kabisthalam near Papanasam, they found rice being transported in the vehicle.

On interrogation, it was ascertained that Lingadurai of Kumbakonam, running a flour mill, used to purchase PDS rice from the family cardholders, convert it as poultry feed (kurunai) and market the same to the poultry units at Palladam.

Lingadurai and the lorry driver Sundar of Thiruvalangadu in Mayiladuthurai district were arrested. The consignment and the vehicle were seized.