Pazhayar fishing harbour in Mayiladuthurai district to get more infrastructure under PMMSY

April 16, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The State government has accorded administrative sanction to carry out infrastructure improvement works in the Pazhayar Fishing Harbour in Mayiladuthurai district under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Pazhayar fishing harbour is one of the four medium-type fishing harbours in the State situated in the northernmost boundary of Mayiladuthurai district where Kollidam and Pazhayar rivers flow into the Bay of Bengal. It is also one of the major estuaries and a strategic location because of its proximity to the mangrove forest ecosystem.

Official sources said to improve the infrastructure in Pazhayar fishing harbour, the government has sanctioned ₹ 26.26 crore under PMMSY. Construction of a 180-metre-long Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) diaphragm wall, an ice plant for cold storage facilities with 30 metric tonne capacity and an 80-metre retaining wall are under way, and the preliminary works have started recently.

Meanwhile, activists flagged the need to improve other amenities in the fishing harbour. J. Deepak Vasanth, an activist, said the approach road to Pazhayar is cramped and needs expansion considering the large-scale movement of vehicles. Sewage water gets clogged on the road, creating a foul smell and an unhygienic environment. Parking facilities for the trucks that come to load the catch need to be improved.

Similarly, works are under way at the fishing harbour in Tharangambadi at an estimated cost of ₹ 120 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). Breakwater structures for 340 metre long on the northern side and 1,070 metre long on the southern side to come up in the fishing harbour where the works had progressed to the final stages, the official added.