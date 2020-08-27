Payment made to ineligible beneficiary to be recovered

A case of a non-agricultural landholder being sanctioned financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) has been detected in Thanjavur district.

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has recently received information that a non-agricultural landholder applied for financial assistance extended to farmers through PM-KISAN scheme and availed two instalments of ₹2,000.

When the information was pursued by the association, it came to light that R. Ashok Kumar of Melathirupoonthuruthi had applied for the PM-KISAN financial assistance by producing documents relating to his landholding in the same village. He received the first instalment of the annual assistance in May for a landholding measuring 3,240 sq ft.

The association staged a protest demonstration recently near the Office of the Assistant Director (Agriculture) at Thiruvaiyaru and a memorandum signed by TDCFPA deputy secretary P. Sugumaran, urging recovery of the financial assistance extended to an ineligible beneficiary, was submitted to the AD.

Subsequently, an inquiry was conducted by M. Sarasu, AD (Agriculture), Thiruvaiyaru, and it was ascertained that Ashok Kumar applied for the financial assistance before he sold the landholding in 2019.

At present, the said survey number for which the financial assistance was extended does not stand in his name. Thus, the bank authorities have been directed to recover the second installment of ₹2,000 credited in Ashok Kumar’s account and remit the same in the PM-KISAN administrative expenses account. Further, Ashok Kumar’s name has been deleted from the list of PM-KISAN scheme beneficiaries, according to official sources.