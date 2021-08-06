Pay guest lecturers ₹20,000 a month: AUT

TIRUCHI

06 August 2021 21:38 IST

Citing its official order, Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the State government to ensure payment of ₹ 20,000 monthly for guest lecturers in the 10 government colleges that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University.

The 619 guest lecturers who have been categorised under full-time teachers, part-time teachers and those appointed by parent-teacher associations with differential payments of ₹15,000, ₹12,000 and ₹5,000 respectively must be treated with uniformity, AUT State general secretary M. S. Bala Murugan said in a representation to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the government is taking over the assets of the erstwhile constituent units of the State universities, the need to pay the guest lecturers UGC-specified monthly salary of ₹ 50,000 must be given due consideration, Prof. Bala Murugan said.

Likewise, the 90 non-teaching staff must be brought under time-scale payment, he said.