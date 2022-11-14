‘Pay crop insurance compensation to all farmers’

The Desiya Thennindiya Nathigal Innaipu Sangam on Monday staged a demonstration near the District Collectorate in Thanjavur demanding crop insurance compensation for all farmers who insured their crop during 2021-22.
Leading the demonstration, Sangam president Ayyakkannu alleged that the farmers in Thanjavur district had been cheated by crop insurance companies. A mere ₹36 lakh was declared as compensation for the crop loss suffered due to heavy rain.
Demanding the release of compensation based on the premium paid by farmers during 2021-22, the participants demanded revision of crop loss assessment and release of compensation amount covering all those who suffered crop loss due to heavy rain.
