Pausing of MP quota in KV admission evokes mixed response

TIRUCHI:

The decision of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to put on hold admissions under the discretionary quota of Members of Parliament has evoked mixed response from parents.

Under the KVS Special Dispensation Admission Scheme, an MP can recommend a maximum of 10 students in every acadmeic year for admission in a KV.

The special scheme allowing a fixed quota of admissions to each member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was introduced in 1975 to give them more discretionary powers to serve their constituents in a better way.

While one section of parents say the scheme should continue, there is another that welcomes the decision of the KVS, citing lack of transparency in the admissions under MP quota.

"There is no guarantee that the MP quota is utilised for the most deserving cases. Also, since the MP quota adds up to the sanctioned strength, the teacher-student ratio gets distorted," a parent said.

There are about 1,200 KVs in the country. The MP quota, which was two at the beginning, was increased to five in 2011, six in 2012 and 10 in 2016. It was first scrapped in 1997 but reintroduced the next year.

The KVs are, meanwhile, going through the process of general admissions.