Pattina Pravesam conducted amid tight security

May 22, 2022 23:43 IST

The Pattina Pravesam of Dharmapuram Adheenam, which was permitted after revocation of a ban, was carried out late on Sunday night by devotees amid tight security arrangements.

The jeer, Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal, went around the streets, surrounding the mutt, on a palanquin carried by devotees and was received with 'Poorna Kumbam' honour. The jeer offered his blessings to his followers.

The Pattina Pravesam, a culmination of the 11-day Vaigasi Peruvizha of the Mutt's Gnanapureeswarar Temple, began on May 12. It was preceded by 'theerthavari' from Cauvery river on Saturday, and 'therottam' on Friday. The 'Thirukalyana Vaibhavam' took place on Wednesday.

But for a protest by activists of Makkal Adhigaram, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and a few other organisations for a short duration earlier in the day, the event was held without any untoward incident. A total of 97 activists were arrested for carrying out the protest.

The police presence was intensified following the protest, in which banners and black flags were displayed. About 600 personnel were drafted for duty under the supervision of SPs N.S. Nisha (Mayiladuthurai) and G. Jawahar (Nagapattinam).