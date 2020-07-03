‘Patronise BHEL for thermal power plants’

03 July 2020 19:25 IST

BHELSIA pleads with Prime Minister for his intervention

TIRUCHI

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the several measures taken for survival and growth of MSME Sector, BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSSIA) has sought his direct intervention to ameliorate sufferings of stressed fabrication units in Tiruchi.

“Though Tiruchi is ranked globally among the best fabrication hubs of South Asia accounting for 450 steel fabrication units with a combined capacity of seven lakh tonnes per annum through a workforce of 40,000, the lower order position for BHEL has put all the units under several stress. The capacity utilisation was less than 25%. Hence, corporate sectors in India must be encouraged to place their orders for thermal power plants to BHEL instead of Chinese firms,” BHELSIA President Rajappa Rajkumar said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister on Friday.

Requesting settlement of the pending thermal power plant orders of Talcher-Orissa, Lara-Chhattisgarh, and Singrauli-Madhya Pradesh at a negotiated price with BHEL, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said such a measure will pave way for optimal utilisation of the capacity created, and ensure survival of the MSME Units.

The order must be placed on BHEL for Tamil Nadu's Power Plant project at Cheyyur, he said, emphasising that the process of clearance from the Ministry of Environmental and forest has to be expedited, alongside facilitation of coal linkage and financial support

Allotment of funds by the Central Government for revival of stressed and units declared as NPA was a historic move. It will help in a big way in utilisation of the existing infrastructure and in sustaining employment, Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said, committing the support of boiler manufacturing units in the MSME sector for timely delivery as per international standards.

"We will be thankful to you for receiving an acknowledgement and the action taken on our genuine request for the welfare of MSME Sector which is considered as backbone of Indian economy," Mr. Rajappa Rajkumar said in the letter, copies of which were also forwarded to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, MSME Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister for Heavy Industries Prakash Javadekar, and Chairman and Managing Director of BHEL Nalin Singhal.