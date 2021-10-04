Patronage to e-DPC from farmers slowly picks up

THANJAVUR

04 October 2021 18:09 IST

Patronage of the new e-DPC system of paddy procurementappears to be slowly picking up with a few hundred farmers in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts registering their names online for measurement of their produce at the designated direct purchase centres (DPCs).

Though the new method of procurement evoked a strong negative reaction from a majority of farmers’ associations in the delta, 350 farmers in Thanjavur and 256 in Tiruvarur have opted for the e-DPC method so far.

At the same time, official sources say, the old method is also being continued in order to provide time for farmers to become familiar with the new system, as suggested by a group of progressive farmers in delta districts.

Stating that a total of 243 DPCs have been set up in Thanjavur district as on October 4, official sources say around 5,000 tonnes of paddy have been procured since the commencement of the current procurement season from October 1.

In Tiruvarur, 244 centres have been opened and a little over 100 tonnes of paddy have been procured though more than 200 farmers have registered their names through e-DPC system.

Meanwhile, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah, who has sought the continuance of the old system of procurement, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin points out a pertinent issue that may crop up for a section of farmers if they follow the new method.

In his letter, Mr. Jawahirullah has said that since the registration process requires submission of survey number the siblings cultivating paddy in the apportioned areas of the family property (agriculture field) having a single survey number will be in a quandary if every one of them prefers to measure their produce at the DPC on a day convenient to them.

Further, most of the Delta farmers take up paddy cultivation on fields taken on lease/rent, he adds.