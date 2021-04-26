Patronage dries up for tailors stitching school uniforms

Pandemic-induced lockdown for the second consecutive year has crushed the survival of section of tailors who exclusively stitched school uniforms.

Prior to the lockdown imposed in March last year, the tailors were busy making uniforms. Materials were sourced and work was under way. However, things went awry once the lockdown was announced.

Even when schools reopened after a gap of few months, there was not much business. The vendors had pinned their hopes on the new academic year after a year-long break. “The second wave of COVID-19 has rained on our parade and we are having to incur losses for a second year in a row,” a tailor rued.

Some tailors could never deliver uniforms they had stitched last year. Their shops have undelivered stocks of a variety of uniforms - shirts, trousers, blazers of various designs including stripes, checks.

P. Radhakrishnan, a tailor in Srirangam, said that he had been forced to make minute alterations for small amounts to make ends meet. “I keep my shop open and charge ₹10 for those works. At the end of the day, I make enough for a square meal,” he said.

At Vijay Process, a large-scale uniform supplier in Tiruchi, matters have turned worse. Once a busy unit with 25 tailors and 10 salespeople, there are now only two salespersons. “We had to send all our tailors home because we had no orders and were unable to pay them,” said the proprietor K. Ganesan. The supplier used to make at least 10,000 to 15,000 uniform sets every season, but in the last two years, they have not been able to get even 2% of the orders.

The absence of an active association of tailors and garments suppliers has made matters worse. “We do not have any representation to seek assistance. There was a Welfare Board, but due to in-fighting, many tailors withdrew their membership. With proper leadership we would have sought solatium at least,” Mr. Radhakrishnan rued.