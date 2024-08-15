Patriotic fervour marks I-Day celebrations in Perambalur, Pudukottai

Patriotic fervour marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations organised in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts on Thursday.

The celebration was held at the MGR Sports Stadium in Perambalur during which Perambalur Collector Grace Pachuau unfurled the national flag and took the salute at the ceremonial marchpast.

The Collector honoured the legal heirs of the freedom fighters and presented medals and appreciation certificates to 31 police personnel for their excellent service.

She distributed welfare assistance given through various government departments to the tune of ₹3.29 crore to 374 beneficiaries on the occasion. Cultural programmes by students of different schools were held. Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru, MLA M. Prabhakaran, Superintendent of Police Adarsh Pachera and officials from various departments were present.

In Pudukottai, the celebrations were held at the Armed Reserve ground where District Collector M. Aruna unfurled the national flag and took the salute.

The Collector honoured the legal heirs of freedom fighters. She also distributed welfare assistance given through various government departments totalling ₹50.21 lakh to 92 beneficiaries.

She gave away appreciation certificates to 277 officials of various government departments for their excellent work. Students of various schools performed cultural programmes on the occasion. Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey and officials from different government departments were present, an official release said.