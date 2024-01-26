Patriotic fervour, gaiety marks Republic Day celebrations in districts

January 26, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI/TIRUVARUR

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in the central districts with Collectors unfurling the Tricolour and receiving the guard of honour on Friday.

Collector T. Charushree unfurled the national flag at a colourful function on the District Collectorate premises at Tiruvarur. She received the guard of honour presented by the Tiruvarur District Police contingent and distributed assistance worth ₹21.26 lakh to 31 beneficiaries of various schemes implemented in Tiruvarur district.

At the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan unfurled the Tricolour and received the guard of honour presented by the NCC cadets. At Needamangalam, the Green Needa Environmental Association and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board distributed cloth bags to the school students at Needamangalam and Koothanallur to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese unfurled the national flag at the District Sports Stadium. Mr. Varghese received the guard of honour from the police and distributed welfare assistance to 32 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹ 41.80 lakh. He distributed certificates of appreciation to 290 best-performing employees of the various departments. Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar, and other senior officials participated in the Republic Day function.

N. Felix, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, unfurled the national flag on the university campus in Nagapattinam.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi unfurled the national flag at the Sports Authority of India stadium in Rajan Thottam in Mayiladuthurai. He received the guard of honour from the police and distributed certificates of appreciation to 542 government employees from various departments for their best performance. The Collector honoured the family members of freedom fighters and distributed welfare measures to 50 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹ 69.21 lakh. Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police K. Meena and other senior officials participated in the function.

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the Republic Day celebrations at Perambalur and Pudukottai districts on Friday. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam unfurled the national flag during the celebration at the Dr. MGR Sports Stadium. The Collector received the salute during the parade by the contingents. The Collector honoured nine legal heirs of freedom fighters by adorning them with shawls.

Ms. Karpagam distributed welfare assistance given through various government departments totalling ₹42.56 lakh to 123 beneficiaries on the occasion. She presented appreciation certificates to 171 government officials and 20 police personnel besides giving away the Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 19 police personnel. Students from various schools and colleges in the district presented cultural programmes. Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi and officials of various government departments participated, an official release said.

Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebration held at the Armed Reserve ground in Pudukottai. She inspected the marching contingents and took the salute during the parade by the contingents. Ms. Mercy Ramya honoured the legal heirs of freedom fighters. The Collector distributed welfare assistance totalling ₹25.74 lakh to 40 beneficiaries on the occasion. She distributed appreciation certificates to 192 officials of various government departments. Students of various schools presented cultural programmes on the occasion. Pudukottai Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey and officials of government departments participated, an official release said.

In a simple but majestic ceremony, Collector J. Annie Marry Swarna unfurled the national flag on Friday. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police S. Selvaraj, she accepted the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel at the Sports Complex. She released pigeons and balloons on the occasion.

Ms. Swarna later presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 35 police personnel in recognition of their service. Similarly, 33 officials and staff members of various departments were given meritorious certificates. She distributed welfare assistance to 52 beneficiaries worth ₹1.38 crore. The Collector later participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Manakethi and verified the village accounts.

Collector M. Thangavel unfurled the national flag at the Sports Ground. Armed Reserve police personnel carried out a parade on the occasion. National Cadets Corps and volunteers of the National Service Scheme participated in the parade. Mr. Thangavel, accompanied by K. Prabakar, accepted the guard of honour from the AR police personnel. He presented shawls to the freedom fighters.

The Collector presented the Chief Minister’s medals to 32 police personnel. Later, he participated in the grama sabha meeting held at Elavanur near K. Paramathi.

In Karaikal, Collector A. Kulothungan unfurled the Tricolour during the Republic Day celebrations at Karaikal Sports Stadium at the bypass. He received the guard of honour and inspected the cultural programmes. At the National Institute of Puducherry in Karaikal, Usha Natesan, Director (in-charge) unfurled the Tricolour and received the guard of honour.