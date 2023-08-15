HamberMenu
Patriotic fervour, gaiety marks I-Day celebrations in Karur

August 15, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar hoisted the national flag at a function held at the Sports Ground on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police, A. Sundaravadhanam, the Collector inspected the guard of honour by the Armed Reserve police personnel. He released pigeons and balloons in the air.

Later, Dr. Prabhushankar distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹98 lakh to 34 beneficiaries. He also gave away meritorious certificates to 225 officials, staff members of various departments and doctors of the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Students belonging to various government and private schools in Karur participated in a cultural programme organised on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Dr. Prabhushankar later in the day took part in the grama sabha meeting at Appipalayam village. A large number of people of the village and the officials of Revenue and Rural Development took part in the meeting.

In Ariyalur, Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna hoisted the national flag at a function at the stadium.

She accepted the guard of honour of Armed Reserve police personnel, along with Superintendent of Police Ferozkhan Abdullah. She gave away welfare assistance to 93 persons to the tune of ₹1.57 crore. She also distributed meritorious certificates to 255 officials and staff members of various departments and 31 policemen.

Later, the Collector presided over the grama sabha meeting at Valajanagaram and listened to the grievance of the residents and the presentation of report of developmental works being undertaken in the village.

