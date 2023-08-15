Patriotic fervour, gaiety marks I-Day celebrations at Perambalur, Pudukottai

August 15, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked Independence Day celebrations in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam hoisted the national flag at the Dr. MGR Sports Stadium in Perambalur Town and took the salute during the ceremonial march past by the police personnel. Thereafter, the Collector honoured the legal heirs of the freedom fighters.

The Collector gave away medals to 45 police personnel and certificates in appreciation of their excellent service. She distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹2.04 crore given through various government departments to 286 beneficiaries on the occasion.

The Collector gave away certificates to 286 officials of various government departments in appreciation of their excellent service. Around 600 students of various schools performed cultural programmes.

The Collector later paid floral tributes to the portraits of freedom fighters of Perambalur district kept at the District Collectorate, an official release said.

In Pudukottai, Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebration organised at the District Armed Reserve ground in Pudukottai Town.

The Collector honoured the legal heirs of the freedom fighters and distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹62.75 lakh given through various government departments to 41 beneficiaries on the occasion. The Collector gave away appreciation certificates to 499 officials of various government departments. Students of various schools performed cultural programmes on the occasion, another release said.

