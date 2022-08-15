Patriotic fervour, gaiety marks I-Day celebration at Pudukottai, Perambalur

ADVERTISEMENT

Patriotic fervour and gaiety marked the Independence Day celebrations organised by the district administration here on Monday.

Collector Kavitha Ramu hoisted the national flag and took the salute during the celebration held at the Armed Reserve ground here. The Collector honoured the legal heirs of 20 freedom fighters by adorning each one of them with a shawl.

Ms. Kavitha Ramu distributed welfare assistance given by various government departments to the tune of ₹27.39 lakh to 101 beneficiaries on the occasion. She gave away certificates to 609 employees of various government departments including Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture in appreciation of their service. Around 900 students from 10 schools presented cultural programmes on various themes including Unity in Diversity and Patriotism.

Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi and officials from all government departments participated in the celebrations, an official press release said.

Perambalur

Collector Sri Venkada Priya hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebration organised by the district administration at the Dr. M.G.R. sports stadium here. She took the salute at the ceremonial march past by the police personnel and members of the Home Guards. The Collector honoured the legal heirs of nine freedom fighters by adorning each one of them with a shawl.

She distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹26.41 lakh to 84 beneficiaries and gave away appreciation certificates to 171 officials of various government departments. She gave away a shield and cash award of ₹7.5 lakh to Pudhu Naduvalur panchayat which had bagged the Model Village Award given by the State government for its excellent sanitary works under the Clean India Mission. School and college students presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Superintendent of Police S. Mani and officials of all government departments participated, a release said.