Patient’s wind pipe tumour removed through endoscopic STER procedure

A medical endoscopic procedure called Submucosal Tunnelling Endoscopic Resection (STER) was successfully carried out by S.N.K. Chenduran, consultant gastroenterologist and advanced therapeutic endoscopist, Shwetha Speciality Hospital, on a 37-year-old man who had been diagnosed with a benign tumour in the windpipe. The hospital authorities told presspersons on Saturday that the patient had been diagnosed with a submucosal tumour (leiomyoma) with a 2-cm lesion.

Dr. Chenduran removed the whole tumour by means of an endoscope without any external incisions using STER. The patient had recovered from the operation and had been discharged on the second day.

