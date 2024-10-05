GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patient’s wind pipe tumour removed through endoscopic STER procedure

Published - October 05, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A medical endoscopic procedure called Submucosal Tunnelling Endoscopic Resection (STER) was successfully carried out by S.N.K. Chenduran, consultant gastroenterologist and advanced therapeutic endoscopist, Shwetha Speciality Hospital, on a 37-year-old man who had been diagnosed with a benign tumour in the windpipe. The hospital authorities told presspersons on Saturday that the patient had been diagnosed with a submucosal tumour (leiomyoma) with a 2-cm lesion.

Dr. Chenduran removed the whole tumour by means of an endoscope without any external incisions using STER. The patient had recovered from the operation and had been discharged on the second day.

Published - October 05, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / private health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.