Patients undergo complex surgeries at Srirangam GH

A couple of patients underwent complex emergency surgeries at Srirangam Government Hospital carried out under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on Thursday.

According to an official statement, in the first instance, a 28-year-old woman tailor from Rajendram, Marudur Post, Kulithalai taluk, met with an accident while at work when the needle of her sewing machine pierced through the centre of the distal phalanx of her left-hand middle finger and broke inside.

With the needle lodged inside the finger bone, the patient was referred to Srirangam Government Hospital. Chief orthopaedic surgeon John Viswanath and postgraduate trainee Dr. Geetha Ramanan removed the needle fragment from the bone in the operation lasting 30 minutes.

The blood vessels and nerves in the fingertip were not damaged.

On Thursday, a man was referred to the hospital after the extensor tendons of his left foot which were torn in a road traffic accident. The government hospital’s team of doctors performed plastic surgery within an hour of the patient’s arrival, and re-attached the severed muscle tendons. The external wound was repaired with sutures under ankle nerve block.

Both patients are recovering well in post-operative care, said the statement.

