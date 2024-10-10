ADVERTISEMENT

Patients undergo complex surgeries at Srirangam GH

Published - October 10, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple of patients underwent complex emergency surgeries at Srirangam Government Hospital carried out under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official statement, in the first instance, a 28-year-old woman tailor from Rajendram, Marudur Post, Kulithalai taluk, met with an accident while at work when the needle of her sewing machine pierced through the centre of the distal phalanx of her left-hand middle finger and broke inside.

With the needle lodged inside the finger bone, the patient was referred to Srirangam Government Hospital. Chief orthopaedic surgeon John Viswanath and postgraduate trainee Dr. Geetha Ramanan removed the needle fragment from the bone in the operation lasting 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blood vessels and nerves in the fingertip were not damaged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, a man was referred to the hospital after the extensor tendons of his left foot which were torn in a road traffic accident. The government hospital’s team of doctors performed plastic surgery within an hour of the patient’s arrival, and re-attached the severed muscle tendons. The external wound was repaired with sutures under ankle nerve block.

Both patients are recovering well in post-operative care, said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US