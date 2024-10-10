GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patients undergo complex surgeries at Srirangam GH

Published - October 10, 2024 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple of patients underwent complex emergency surgeries at Srirangam Government Hospital carried out under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on Thursday.

According to an official statement, in the first instance, a 28-year-old woman tailor from Rajendram, Marudur Post, Kulithalai taluk, met with an accident while at work when the needle of her sewing machine pierced through the centre of the distal phalanx of her left-hand middle finger and broke inside.

With the needle lodged inside the finger bone, the patient was referred to Srirangam Government Hospital. Chief orthopaedic surgeon John Viswanath and postgraduate trainee Dr. Geetha Ramanan removed the needle fragment from the bone in the operation lasting 30 minutes.

The blood vessels and nerves in the fingertip were not damaged.

On Thursday, a man was referred to the hospital after the extensor tendons of his left foot which were torn in a road traffic accident. The government hospital’s team of doctors performed plastic surgery within an hour of the patient’s arrival, and re-attached the severed muscle tendons. The external wound was repaired with sutures under ankle nerve block.

Both patients are recovering well in post-operative care, said the statement.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.