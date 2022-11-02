Patients suffer due to lack of facilities at Aranthangi GH

A view of Arignar Anna Government Hospital at Aranthangi in Pudukottai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lack of facilities at the Arignar Anna Government Hospital at Aranthangi in Pudukottai district has been a cause for concern for the residents of the town and villages around the area.

Residents of a number of villages, besides those in Aranthangi municipality and surrounding areas, who visit the hospital for medical care, are put to hardship as they are forced to approach the government medical college hospital in Pudukottai.

The Aranthangi GH which is the second largest hospital in the district has over 250 beds and receives at least 1,000 outpatients every day.

Councillor P. Rubini claims that despite a government announcement to update the hospital’s infrastructure and funding allocated for the development of new facilities, the project has been put on hold.

Residents have urged the authorities to strengthen the infrastructure and staff at the hospital, to facilitate access to high-quality treatment. A representation has been made to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital requesting immediate appointment of staff including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff; construction of new facilities, provision for basic facilities such as canteen and toilets, and resolving the shortage of 108 ambulance services at the GH.

“The hospital had two ambulances, but currently there is only one. Since it is inadequate, patients being referred to other hospitals for further treatment are often stranded,” said S. Anantharaj a resident of L. N. Puram.

Patients express concern over the situation as the quality of treatment is compromised by inadequate staff and infrastructure. Besides lacking adequate strength of doctors, the hospital lacks advanced medical equipment required for treatment. “The number of beds available is less and there is always a demand for more beds,” he added.

When contacted R. Sekar, the CMO of the hospital, said work on the construction of an additional building at the hospital will commence soon.