Patients suffer as government hospital in Manapparai is facing shortage of doctors, equipment

At present, only 12 doctors are available in a day out of 36 doctors appointed at the hospital which has over 200 beds and serves at least 60 in-patients and 800 outpatients every day

Published - July 19, 2024 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Residents from over 42 villages, besides those in Manapparai municipality and surrounding areas, visit the District Headquarters Government Hospital in Manapparai.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Limited diagnostic equipment and shortage of doctors and medical staff at the District Headquarters Government Hospital at Manapparai in Tiruchi district has been a cause for concern for the residents of the town and villages around the area.

Residents of over 42 villages, besides those in Manapparai municipality and surrounding areas, who visit the hospital for medical care, face hardship as they are forced to approach the government medical college hospital in Tiruchi city.

The Manapparai hospital has over 200 beds and serves at least 60 in-patients and 800 outpatients every day from Manapparai, Pudukottai, Karur, Tiruchi, and Madurai. At present, only 12 doctors are available in a day out of 36 doctors appointed at the hospital. The rest are said to be on leave or deputed to nearby health centres.

Residents have urged the authorities to strengthen the infrastructure and staff, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, at the hospital to facilitate access to quality treatment.

Patients express concern over the situation as the quality of treatment is compromised by inadequate staff and infrastructure. Besides lacking adequate strength of doctors, the hospital lacks the advanced medical equipment required for treatment. There is no provision for an MRI scan facility and blood testing for thyroid, and CT scan equipment are under repair.

“Since the equipment and medical staff are inadequate, patients being referred to other hospitals for further treatment are often stranded. Steps should be taken to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure,” said K. Mohamed Hussain, town secretary of the Communist Party of India.

Meanwhile, a 100-bed maternity and childcare centre is being constructed with an outlay of ₹9.75 crore. The facility will have modern infrastructure, including operation theatres, a neonatal intensive care unit, a post-operative ward, a labour ward, a scan room, emergency care, a laboratory, rooms for staff nurses, and various other facilities. The construction is progressing well, and the facility is expected to be commissioned within this year.

Tamilmani, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, said that steps had been taken to upgrade the facilities at the hospital. “We have requested the government to sanction more medical staff and we expect to get them shortly,” he added.

