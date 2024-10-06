GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patients suffer as bus service to government hospital is discontinued from Azhvar Thoppu

Narrow road was cited as one of the reasons for discontinuing the bus service; residents say the authorities can run minibuses as they need to visit the GH regularly

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The abandoned bus stop in Azhvar Thoppu has become a hub of anti-social activities.

The abandoned bus stop in Azhvar Thoppu has become a hub of anti-social activities. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Residents in Wards 22, 28, 29, and 57, spanning across zones IV and V of the city, face difficulties because of a discontinued direct bus link to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), limiting access to essential medical services.

A bus, 13B, was inaugurated in 2009 to cater to the pregnant women, elderly people, and schoolchildren. The bus travels through Ramacharanagar, Edaimalaipatti Pudur, Thillai Nagar, Azhvar Thoppu, Thennur, and MGMGH. It was intended to provide easy access to the hospital, but the bus service gradually stopped, complained residents.

Although there is an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Kuzhimikarai, the residents of Azhvar Thoppu said access to government hospital had become increasingly difficult in the absence of the bus service. As the supply of medicines for blood pressure complications and diabetes is limited at the UPHC in Kuzhimikarai, many patients have to get them from the hospital.

“Bus travel was free for elderly people and the bus ticket for others was nominally priced around ₹10. This made it easy to visit the hospital. Earlier, the bus used to stop at Azhvar Thoppu at 6 a.m., and since the bus used to make at least five trips a day through the area, it was easy for us to reach the hospital. But now, I spend at least ₹100 or walk to the MGMGH, which worsens the pain in my leg,” said R. Gurushith Banu, a resident.

One of the reasons for the discontinuation of the bus was the narrow width of the road in Alwarthoppu, residents pointed out. They suggested that the authorities can run minibuses to provide easy access to MGMGH as well as prevent traffic hold-ups on narrow roads.

When contacted, a senior official from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation assured that the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.