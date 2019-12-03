Patient ends life at GH

TIRUCHI
A patient ended his life at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Ganesamoorthy, 38, of Mudukkupatti in the city. According to sources, Ganesamoorthy, was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago for acute fever, had gone up to the terrace from sixth floor of the hospital and jumped down at around 7.30 p.m. He was immediately taken to the emergency ward. But he died within a few minutes as he suffered severe head injuries.
On information, the GH police rushed to the spot and began inquiry.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
