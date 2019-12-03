Tiruchirapalli

Patient ends life at GH

more-in

TIRUCHI

A patient ended his life at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Ganesamoorthy, 38, of Mudukkupatti in the city. According to sources, Ganesamoorthy, was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago for acute fever, had gone up to the terrace from sixth floor of the hospital and jumped down at around 7.30 p.m. He was immediately taken to the emergency ward. But he died within a few minutes as he suffered severe head injuries.

On information, the GH police rushed to the spot and began inquiry.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 7:14:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/patient-ends-life-at-gh/article30150101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY