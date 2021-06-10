Patient booked for violation of home quarantine condtions

Vallam police have booked a case against Lakshmanan, 28, of Ko.Vallundampattu near here on charges of neglecting home quarantine conditions.

According to sources, Lakshmanan tested positive on May 31 and was admitted at the COVID Care Centre at Vallam. He was allowed to leave thecentre on June 3 on the condition that he would remain in isolation at his residence till June 12. On June 4, revenue officials went to his residence and tied the yellow tag on his hand and advised him to follow the home quarantine conditions scrupulously.

However, when VAO Manivannan called him over mobile to ascertain whether he was following the instructions, it was found that he moved out of his house frequently. Subsequently, the issue was brought to the notice of Deputy Collector Jaswant Kannan.

On Thursday, the Deputy Collector accompanied by revenue and health department officials paid a surprise visit to Lakshmanan’s house and found that the observation of the VAO was true.

The COVID-19 positive patient failed to show up at his house despite being asked to return home by the officials. Thus, the Deputy Collector after waiting for a few hours at Lakshmanan’s house in vain, called up Vallam police and directed them to register a case against the patient for jumping home quarantine conditions.