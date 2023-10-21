Pathetic condition of Bharathidasan Salai leaves motorists fuming

October 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The pathetic condition of some of the arterial roads in the city dug up for executing the underground drainage scheme continues to give a torrid time for motorists in the city.

A case in point is Bharathidasan Salai, which runs right across the Tiruchi Corporation’s Main Office in the posh Cantonment area in the city. The road has been dug up again after some temporary repairs were carried out a few months ago, following persistent complaints over poorly covered pits. Besides the on-going sewer line work of the Corporation, the Highways Department too dug up pits on the road then for conducting soil investigations for the proposed elevated corridor.

Now, one of the carriage ways of the road, between Tiruchi West Taluk Office and Head Post Office Junction, has been rendered almost unmotorable as a huge trench has been dug right on the middle of the road and has been left poorly covered for more than a month now.

Motorists tend to drive on the extreme ends to avoid the bumpy ride on the middle. With traffic signals located at Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar Statue and the Head Post Office junctions, traffic pile ups have become frequent.

Several huge potholes have developed along the stretch from the Mutharaiyar Statue Junction to Head Post Office, making for a bumpy ride for motorists. Compounding the problem is the unchecked problem of roadside parking of vehicles in front of the shops on the stretch, which leaves little space for manoeuvring for motorists, complain commuters.

In recent days, the Corporation has taken up some temporary measures such as dumping blue metal on the poorly covered trenches. But this has only aggravated the problem as the blue metal is strewn all around, making the road dangerous, especially for two-wheeler riders. The Corporation has also been regularly sprinkling water on the stretch, deploying its tanker lorries, apparently to check the dust pollution. “This brings no relief too as the road is often left slushy. The Corporation should complete the works on this arterial road quickly as traffic snarls have become frequent,” complained R. Gopalakrishnan, a commuter.

While Corporation officials reiterate efforts are underway to relay this and other roads, which have been dug up for the underground sewer line project, as quickly as possible, motorists are worried that the situation would turn worse once the monsoon sets in.