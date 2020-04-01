Pat for moratorium

Farmers representatives have welcomed the State government’s announcement of moratorium for agriculture loans taken through cooperative societies. At the same time they urged the government to consider waiver of these loans in view of the financial stress being experienced by the farmers due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

In a statement, the president, All Farmers Organisations Committee, Tamil Nadu, P.R.Pandian welcomed the announcement but also pointed out that farmers were finding it difficult to take up regular farming activities in view of the virus scare.

Further, the ryots were unable to get their horticulture produce such as banana, watermelon, mango and vegetables marketed due to the nation-wide lock down as the transporters and traders fear movement of perishable commodities during this period could not be achieved in time.

He had also demanded that the financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum to farmers extended through the Pratan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana be provided as one-time payment considering the problems faced by the farming community.

Stating that farmers who have taken up pulses cultivation were unable to harvest the same, the State Vice-president, Thamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangangalin Koottamaippu, R.Sugumaran said that only waiver of crop loans would help farmers wriggle out of the debt trap. Already non-availability of farm hands and non-availability of fertilizer have jeopardized the summer cultivation, he added.

While welcoming the announcement, the president, Nasuvini Riverbed Farmers Welfare Association, V.Veerasenan, however, said the announcement lacks clarity. Because, a farmer who takes agriculture loan from a society has to repay it in lump sum with interest once he completes the harvest. At the same time those who had converted their agriculture loan as a long term loan would also be repaying the loan on instalment.

Thus, asking the borrower to repay the loan with interest after three months would not bring any succour to the farming community, he said and demanded waiver of the entire loan or at least the interest part of the loan should be considered by the government.