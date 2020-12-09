More appointments given at POPSK

TIRUCHI

09 December 2020 23:14 IST

Eight Post Office Passport Seva Kendras have been opened in the Central Postal Region at Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur, Sirkali and Tiruthuraipoondi Head Post Offices and Karaikal MDG Sub Post Office. Maximum appointments were fixed at 10 persons at Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Kallakurichi and 20 at Perambalur and Tiruthuraipoondi due to lockdown.

The number of appointments in all the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) has been increased to 40 excluding Karaikal POPSK which handles a maximum of 50 appointments per day. The applicants who apply for their passports online through the passport portal can register and schedule an appointment in the website http://portal2.passport india.gov.in and then visit the designated POPSK to complete the formalities similar to those at the Passport Seva Kendra.

A press release here said 88,301 applications have been processed at the POPSKs in the Central Postal Region, Tamil Nadu, till November 2020 since its inception. The Department of Posts has requested the public to utilise the service available at the designated post offices.

An initiative was taken by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Department of Posts to open Post Office Passport Seva Kendra. Under this project, one PSK would be set up in post offices in each Lok Sabha constituency where there is no PSK.