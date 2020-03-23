Passport Seva Kendras to remain closed till March 31

All Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under the jurisdiction of the Regional Passport Office, Tiruchi, would remain closed till March 31.

All applicants who have scheduled appointments from March 24 to 31 can reschedule their appointments, preferably after April 4, R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

Restrictions on the number of rescheduling have been relaxed.

Applicants now can reschedule their appointments multiple times without paying extra fee or visiting the Regional Passport Office, Mr. Anand said.

Besides, general enquiries will not be entertained at the Regional Passport Office till April 4. Applicants can send their queries/replies by email or post. Documents can be scanned and sent.

For further queries, applicants can call the toll-free number 1800-258-1800 or the telephone at 0431-2707203/404 or through WhatsApp 7598507203 or email to: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in on all working days.