GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passport racket unearthed in Thanjavur, six arrested

The ‘Q’ Branch CID wing of Thanjavur district acted on information that a network was functioning in the district helping foreign nationals obtain Indian passport circumventing the rules

December 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur District police have booked six persons under the provisions of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act on charges of aiding foreign nationals and other individuals who obtained Indian passport clandestinely.

According to the police, the ‘Q’ Branch CID wing of Thanjavur district received information that a network was functioning in the district helping foreign nationals obtain Indian passport circumventing rules. Subsequently, upon investigation, the ‘Q’ Branch sleuths surrounded Govindaraj of Andikadu and caught him at Pattukottai Railway Station on December 12 night while he was handing over travel documents to Vadivel of Kumbakonam and Sankar of Rajamadam.

Investigation revealed that the three accused, in connivance with the local police and passport office employees, obtained more than 25 passports in the name of foreign nationals and other individuals without completing the identity and domicile verification process.

During interrogation, the three revealed that five others — Balasingam and Fakrudheen of Sethubhavachatram, Vaithyanathan and Sundarraj of Tiruchi and Raju of Kumbakonam — were also involved in the racket.

Besides Govindaraj, Vadivel and Sankar, the police arrested Balasingam, Vaithyanathan and Raju on December 13 and remanded all of them in judicial custody. The police have launched a search for Fakrudheen and Sundarraj.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / organized crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.