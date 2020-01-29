Tiruchirapalli

Passport holders to receive SMS alert before expiry date

more-in

All valid Indian passport holders will henceforth receive SMS alerts to their registered mobile numbers before the export of their passports.

The SMS alerts will be sent twice, nine months before expiry of passport and another six months before its expiry, R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

All passports (except minor passports) are generally issued for 10 years and on expiry of 10 years, the passport holders have to renew their passports further. In order to remind and facilitate the applicants to renew their passport in time, the Ministry of External Affairs has come up with the idea of sending SMS alerts to the registered mobile number of the applicants, the release said.

‘Prevent loss of time’

The facility will enable the citizens to renew their passport in time and avoid any loss of valuable opportunities in foreign countries, if any, as most of the countries require passport validity of minimum six months for granting visas.

All valid passport holders can renew the document one year before the actual expiry date, the release added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 5:13:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/passport-expiry-notification/article30680805.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY