Passengers urge railways to expedite modernisation works at 15 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

With modernisation works apace at select railway stations in Tiruchi Railway Division under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), a cross section of train travellers strongly feel that the ongoing works should be expedited and completed at the earliest for the benefit of the passengers.

Fifteen railway stations in Tiruchi Division were chosen under the ABSS to give them a complete makeover. The entire project is being executed by the Gati Shakti Unit. The works to upgrade the existing facilities and introduce new ones commenced last year at the 15 stations - Vellore Cantonment, Lalgudi, Srirangam, Tirupadripuliyur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Karaikal, Vriddhachalam, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Mannargudi and Polur.

The allocation of funds for each station for execution of the modernisation works under the ABSS differed. The project commenced at all 15 stations and were currently in various stages of execution. For instance, the preliminary works at Srirangam station commenced in September 2023 at an estimated cost of over Rs. 6 crore.

Works including renovation of the entrance archway, concourse, ticket counters and additional benches for platforms were planned at the station to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for passengers. Similarly, the modernisation works at Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Karaikal stations were being executed at a cost exceeding ₹ 4 crore, ₹ 8 crore and ₹ 5 crore respectively.

The front elevation works at Mannargudi station has been completed but platform flooring and other works were yet to get over said R.V. Anand, president, Mannargudi Chamber of Commerce. The railway administration should expedite the ongoing works and try to complete them at the earliest, he added.

“It is nearly a year since the physical works commenced at the Karaikal railway station, but there is still a whole lot of work which remains to be completed at this station”, said V.R. Dhanaseelane, former member of the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee. “The railway administration should expedite the ongoing works and target to finish them at least before the end of December to benefit the passengers, Mr. Dhanaseelane added.

A section of rail travellers strongly feel that the current pace of the ongoing works should be speeded up further and the new facilities should be brought to use at the earliest.

Railway sources said the works being executed under this scheme at the 15 stations were under different stages. At Tirupadripuliyur station only 45 % of the works have been completed, the sources said adding that in some stations such as Srirangam, Thanjavur and Lalgudi more than 50 % of the works have been completed. The ongoing works under the ABSS were being reviewed and discussed every week during the railway meeting held at the divisional level. Necessary advice was being given to expedite the project in all the 15 stations and complete them as early as possible, the sources said.