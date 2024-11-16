ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers put off by poorly-maintained public toilets at Tiruchi Central Bus Stand

Published - November 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The eight public toilets built by Tiruchi Corporation at the Central Bus Stand have broken floors, doorknobs, doors, and non-functional wash basins and are filled with discarded bottles, syringes, and sanitary napkins

The Hindu Bureau

The public toilets at the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchi are unhygienic and dysfunctional because of poor upkeep. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The poor condition of the toilets at Central Bus Stand at Tiruchi continues to remain a major irritant for passengers. 

The eight public toilets built by Tiruchi Corporation at the Central Bus Stand have broken floors, doorknobs, doors, and non-functional wash basins. The public toilets that are maintained by private contractors are often littered with broken alcohol bottles, used syringes, and sanitary napkins. This deters many passengers from using these public toilets.  

The only toilet built for persons with disabilities at the bus stand is locked for want of workers required to maintain them. Many passengers have relieve themselves outside these toilets. The free urinals are in a pitiable condition. The urinals are choked with alcohol bottles and vomit. These urinals near the Thanjavur bus bay and raise a foul stench in the area.  

Only eight of the 17 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were installed to prevent vandals from destroying the toilets and stop open defecation remain functional. 

“Lack of clean toilets is a major inconvenience as the bus stand is a major transit point for those travelling to other cities,” said E. Ezhilarasi, a passenger. 

“There are plans by the Tiruchi Corporation to renovate the free urinals and poorly maintained public toilets at Central Bus Stand. They will be implemented after the Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus is completed,” said S.N. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Zone 4, Tiruchi. 

