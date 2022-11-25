Passengers’ associations express apprehension over ‘rail-roko’ demonstration by CPI

November 25, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Communist Party of India, which has planned to organise ‘rail-roko’ demonstrations in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on November 28 to condemn ‘neglect of Delta districts’ by the Southern Railway, and the rail passenger associations in the region are apparently not on same page.

The party had shelved its ‘rail-roko’ demonstration it had planned with the support of the Nagapattinam MP, Selvarasu on November 21, citing “unavoidable” reasons. Subsequently, it had planned to hold the ‘rail-roko’ demonstrations at Koradacherry, Tiruvarur, Peralam, Keevalur and Muthupettai on November 28 on the day the Southern Railway decided to commence operation of the six-week weekly special train service between Ernakulam and Chennai Tambaram through the mainline section to clear the extra rush in view of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

This special time-bound weekly service was an outcome of the persistent efforts of Mayiladuthurai MP, Ramalingam for a direct link between the railway station situated on the main-line section between Villupuram and Tiruchi with the major towns in Southern districts, sources pointed out.

The demonstration will be “counterproductive” at a time when rail passenger associations in the Delta districts were keen on building public patronage for the time-bound special services through the main-line section and as well as the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section, according to representatives of the associations, who cite the instances of the Southern Railway cancelling passenger services or restoring withdrawn stoppages citing ‘poor’ commuter patronage during the novel coronavirus period when the mobility of people was restrained due to slapping of lock-down measures by the governments,

“Though we (the rail users associations) prefer to register our anguish in public we choose to remain in anonymity in view of the political overtones of the developments”, a representative of one of the rail users association said.