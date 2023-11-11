ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers association urges railway administration to lay new BG line from Thanjavur to Ariyalur

November 11, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Cauvery Delta Train Passengers Association has urged the railway administration to lay a new broad gauge railway line from Thanjavur to Ariyalur. The new line could be laid from Thittai to Ariyalur to a distance of around 30 km. The new line would reduce the travelling distance from Thanjavur to Chennai, the association further said.

A group of office-bearers of the association led by its president Ayyanapuram Natarajan and secretary V. Jeevakumar met Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan at Tiruchi a few days ago and submitted a memorandum containing the demands. 

The association also urged the railway administration to operate a day-time superfast express train from Thanjavur to Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Extension of Tiruchi - Howrah express up to Velankanni and extension of Tiruchi- Palakkad Town train up to Thanjavur, providing stoppage at Budalur for Tiruchendur - Chennai express, operation of MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) services additionally in Tiruchi - Thanjavur- Velankanni - Karaikal route for the benefit of travellers, revise the departure timing of Tiruchi - Mayiladuthurai service (Train No. 06646) to leave Tiruchi Junction at 7.35 a.m. as before and construction of a railway overbridge near Solagampatti railway station along Tiruchi - Thanjavur section to reduce the travel time of people of Solagampatti, Kallanai and surrounding villages to reach the national highway were among other demands placed by the association. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US