Passengers arrive from Kuwait, Singapore

13 June 2020 20:07 IST

TIRUCHI

Two hundred and eighty-nine passengers from the State arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport from Kuwait and Singapore here in two separate flights on Saturday. While 114 passengers from various districts in the state arrived by a Kuwait Airways flight in the morning, 175 persons arrived from Singapore by an Air India Express flight in the evening.

Swab samples were collected from all the passengers at the airport before being sent to their native districts.

Advertising

Advertising