Passenger trains through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section proposed

TIRUVARUR

01 January 2022 19:49 IST

Proposals for the introduction of three long-distance express train services through the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section has been mooted and forwarded to the Southern Railway headquarters by the Tiruchi Railway Division.

Sources said division officials have suggested the revival of erstwhile “Kamban Express” (presently being operated from Chennai Egmore to Karaikal via Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam with a few passenger coaches detaching at Nagapattinam to proceed to Vailankanni) as a new express service from Tambaram to Karaikudi on daily basis, a tri-weekly express service between Tambaram and Sengottai and a bi-weekly express service between Ernakulam and Vailankanni through the newly laid broad gauge section between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi.

Further, the running time of the existing DEMU service between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi on this section is likely to get reduced considerably in the days to come as the post of gatekeeper between Tiruvarur and Adhiramapattinam has been filled up. The process of posting gatekeepers in the remaining section has been expedited and the filling up of the post in the entire section is likely to be completed in another 30 days.

It had also been proposed to close a level crossing gate (number 121between Peravurani and Aayankudi) on this section permanently after providing a limited use subway facility, the sources said.