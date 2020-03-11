Passenger trains start plying on Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur electrified section

Nearly a month after statutory clearance from Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, operation of passenger trains hauled by electric locomotives began on Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur - Mayiladuthurai electrified broad gauge section on Tuesday.

The first passenger train left Mayiladuthurai junction in the morning to Tiruvarur junction, a distance of about 38 km, through Peralam, Poonthottam and Nannilam. Another passenger train arrived in Mayiladuthurai from Tiruvarur. Hitherto, passenger trains were drawn by diesel locomotives on the section, which was laid over 70 years ago.

Following Southern Railway’s decision to operate four electric loco-hauled passenger trains on the stretch, a communication from Tiruchi railway divisional authorities was circulated to station masters along the section.

The operational process involved mandatory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety early last month of the overhead electrification works executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India enterprise, from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur. Authorisation for introduction of electric locomotives for both passenger and freight trains came a week later.

Also, a freight train hauled by electric locomotive was operated prior to introduction of passenger trains on the newly energised section on the direction of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, a senior railway official said.

Daily trains, which were already in operation on the stretch, would, henceforth, be powered by electric locomotives, according to the official.

Although Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur was a separate stretch, RVNL took up the portion as part of electrification of the entire main line section (228 km) from Villupuram to Thanjavur junction via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam.

Operation of electric loco-hauled trains began recently from Villupuram to Mayiladuthurai via Cuddalore on the main line section after mandatory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

The remaining portion on the main line section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur junction was expected to be electrified by June. Overhead electrification works in another stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal, executed by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, was slated for completion this month-end.