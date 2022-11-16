Passenger train derails

November 16, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger train derailed near the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the train with 26 carriages was on the way to the Railway Junction around 2.45 pm after maintenance works near Golden Rock. The wheels of the first and sixth carriages were found derailed. No passengers were injured in the incident as no one was travelling in the train at the time of the incident.

On information, officials and engineers of the Tiruchi Railway Division rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The carriages were brought on track after about two hours.

A few trains including Guruvayur-Chennai Express and Madurai-Chennai Tejas Express were delayed due to the incident.

